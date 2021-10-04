iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 444,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,343,037 shares.The stock last traded at $428.76 and had previously closed at $435.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

