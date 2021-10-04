iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $429.42. 888,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.66 and its 200 day moving average is $428.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

