iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $9,398,000.

IVW stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 230,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

