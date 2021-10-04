iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $110.42. 216,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,385. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

