iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2,294.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 114,510 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.