IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Up 20.8%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) shares were up 20.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.29. Approximately 108,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 175,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a quick ratio of 104.63 and a current ratio of 105.29. The company has a market cap of C$440.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.96.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.