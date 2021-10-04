IsoPlexis Corp. (ISO) Announces October 8th IPO

IsoPlexis Corp. (ISO) is planning to raise $124 million in an IPO on Friday, October 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,300,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, IsoPlexis Corp. generated $14.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $49.2 million. IsoPlexis Corp. has a market cap of $582.6 million.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore ISI and SVB Leerink served as the underwriters for the IPO.

IsoPlexis Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are enabling deeper access to in vivo biology and driving durable and potentially transformational research on disease in a new era of advanced medicine. We believe our platform is the first to employ both proteomics, or the study of proteins and their functions, and single cell biology in an effort to fully characterize and link cellular function to patient outcomes by revealing treatment response and disease progression. Our single cell proteomics platform, which includes instruments, chip consumables and software, provides an end-to-end solution to reveal a more complete view of protein function at an individual cellular level. Since our commercial launch in June of 2018, our platform has been adopted by the top 15 global biopharmaceutical companies by revenue and nearly half of the comprehensive cancer centers in the United States to help develop more durable therapeutics, overcome therapeutic resistance, and predict patient responses for advanced immunotherapies, cell therapies, gene therapies, vaccines, and regenerative medicines. Our initial focus has been on developing applications of our platform for cancer immunology and cell and gene therapy. We are now expanding our capabilities to include applications for infectious diseases, inflammatory conditions and neurological diseases. We believe that traditional bulk methods of proteomics analysis, which analyze proteins in bulk samples made up of many different types of cells, lack quality single cell resolution. We designed our platform to reveal functional protein biology and cellular signaling networks at single cell resolution to accelerate the development of advanced medicines. As of June 30, 2021, we have placed 150 systems globally. We market and sell our platform, which is currently marketed to customers as research use only, through a direct sales channel in North America and specific regions in Europe. Additionally, we utilize twelve distributor relationships to market and sell our products in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. “.

IsoPlexis Corp. was founded in 2013 and has 170 employees. The company is located at 35 NE Industrial Rd Branford, CT 06405 and can be reached via phone at (475) 221-8402.

