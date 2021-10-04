Ispolink (ISP) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.18 or 0.08500708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00275030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00113753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,833,416 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.