Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $4.82. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1,124,451 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.0111 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

