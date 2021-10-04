Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ITRN opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $211,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

