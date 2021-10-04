Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
ITRN opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $28.65.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $211,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.