Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.41. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.