Ixcoin (IXC) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $12.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,215,204 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

