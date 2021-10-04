J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $139.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

