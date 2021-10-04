Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

