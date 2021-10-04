Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 303 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $570.72. 4,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.01 and a 12 month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

