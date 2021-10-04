Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. 1,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,261. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

