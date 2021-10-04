Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, hitting $84.04. 834,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,578. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

