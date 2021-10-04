Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.12 and a 200 day moving average of $274.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.