Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,539 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.65. 68,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,574. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

