Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,776 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.21. 466,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.