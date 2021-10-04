Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,376 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

