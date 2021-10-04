Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.25. 28,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

