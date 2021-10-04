Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $341.54. 11,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,984. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.17. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $215.02 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.