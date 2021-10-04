James C. Webster Sells 5,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.03. 443,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $922.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
