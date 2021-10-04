James C. Webster Sells 5,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.03. 443,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $922.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

