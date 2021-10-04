James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:JHD traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 538 ($7.03). The stock had a trading volume of 76,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,506. James Halstead has a 12-month low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.79 ($7.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.48.
James Halstead Company Profile
