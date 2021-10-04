James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JHD traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 538 ($7.03). The stock had a trading volume of 76,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,506. James Halstead has a 12-month low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.79 ($7.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.48.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

