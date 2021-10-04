Jane Tufnell Buys 3,150 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,008.50 ($6,543.64).

OIT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 157 ($2.05). 45,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

