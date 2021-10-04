Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) shares were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Approximately 149,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,157,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.10).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.58. The company has a market cap of £18.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

