Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 1 5 0 0 1.83 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.90, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 22.81% 14.55% 10.23% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.30 billion 3.11 $161.60 million $3.01 13.78 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

