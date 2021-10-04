Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Japan Airlines stock remained flat at $$11.93 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,076. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

