Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.50

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.50 and last traded at $128.44, with a volume of 8940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.
The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 136.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $580,497 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
