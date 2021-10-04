Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.50

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.50 and last traded at $128.44, with a volume of 8940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 136.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $580,497 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

