JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of JD.com worth $99,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

