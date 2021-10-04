Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.