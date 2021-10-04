Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

