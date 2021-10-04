Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Danone S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Danone in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DANOY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

