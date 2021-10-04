Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ferguson plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $138.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $148.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

