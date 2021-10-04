JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 5.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.31 and last traded at $44.60. Approximately 13,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,347,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.