JNE Partners LLP Has $29.96 Million Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

JNE Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the quarter. AMERCO accounts for about 22.0% of JNE Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JNE Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of AMERCO worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,022,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $659.76. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $642.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $345.19 and a 52-week high of $677.34.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.