JNE Partners LLP Invests $15.08 Million in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,000. Orion Biotech Opportunities accounts for approximately 11.1% of JNE Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $8,040,000.

Shares of ORIAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,082. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

