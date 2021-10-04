JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 27.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JOANN stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $469.66 million and a PE ratio of 1.88.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

