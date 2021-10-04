John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

JBT opened at $143.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $161.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

