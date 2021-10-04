John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.75% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $40,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $52.31. 10,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,014. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

