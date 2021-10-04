John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. 30,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,665. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

