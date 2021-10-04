John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of HPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.74. 80,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,445. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
