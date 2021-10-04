John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
HPI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. 27,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,317. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
