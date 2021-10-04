John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

HPI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. 27,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,317. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

