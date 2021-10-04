John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. 61,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,339. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

