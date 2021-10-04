Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

