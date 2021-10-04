Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $122,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.44. 258,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The stock has a market cap of $417.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

