Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $158.57. 295,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $417.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

