Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $71.78. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.