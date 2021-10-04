Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $161,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 108.2% during the second quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 210,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.